Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Radhapuram profile: AIADMK's IS Inbadurai won constituency in 2016

Radhapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Radhapuram constituency had a total of 2,40,072 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Radhapuram in the previous Assembly election was 75.07 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, IS Inbadurai of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Radhapuram seat by a narrow margin. He won 69,590 votes, as against 69, 541 votes won by his main rival M Appavu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, S Michael Rayappan of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) had won the seat by beating P Veldurai of the Congress.

The Radhapuram Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).