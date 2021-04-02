Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Pudukottai profile: DMK's Periyannan Arassu won seat in 2016

Pudukottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu

Pudukottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Pudukkottai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Pudukottai constituency had a total of 2,27,802 registered voters.

The Pudukottai Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Pudukottai in the previous Assembly election was 74.75 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Periyannan Arassu of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Pudukottai seat. He won 66,739 votes, as against 64,655 votes won by his main rival VR Karthik Thondaiman of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

This seat was won by the CPI in the 2011 Assembly elections. Muthukumaran P, the winning candidate, defeated his nearest rival by a narrow margin of 3,101 votes. Muthukumaran secured 65,466 votes.

The runner-up was Periyannan Arassu of DMK. The voter turnout was 79.05 percent. Interestingly, the CPI lost this seat to ADMK in the 2014 by-election which was held following Muthukumaran's demise.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).