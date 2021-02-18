Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Poonamallee profile: DMK's A Krishnaswamy currently represents constituency

Poonamallee is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu

Poonamallee is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,29,460 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Poonamallee in the previous Assembly election was 79.11 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the by-elections held in 2019, A Krishnaswamy of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) emerged victorious against G Vaidyanathan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, T Elumalai of the AIADMK won the Poonamallee seat. He received 1,03,952 votes, as against 92,198 votes received by his main rival I Paranthamen of the DMK.

In the 2011 election, R Manimaran of the AIADMK had won the Poonamallee seat by beating Kanchi GV Mathiazhagan of the Indian National Congress (INC).

The Poonamallee Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).