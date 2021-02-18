Politics

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Poonamallee profile: DMK's A Krishnaswamy currently represents constituency

Poonamallee is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu

FP Research February 18, 2021 21:32:15 IST pollpedia
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Poonamallee profile: DMK's A Krishnaswamy currently represents constituency

Representational Image. Reuters

Poonamallee is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,29,460 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Poonamallee in the previous Assembly election was 79.11 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the by-elections held in 2019, A Krishnaswamy of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) emerged victorious against G Vaidyanathan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, T Elumalai of the AIADMK won the Poonamallee seat. He received 1,03,952 votes, as against 92,198 votes received by his main rival I Paranthamen of the DMK.

In the 2011 election, R Manimaran of the AIADMK had won the Poonamallee seat by beating Kanchi GV Mathiazhagan of the Indian National Congress (INC).

The Poonamallee Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Updated Date: February 18, 2021 21:32:15 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Maduravoyal profile: Minister for School Education P Benjamin currently represents seat
Politics

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Maduravoyal profile: Minister for School Education P Benjamin currently represents seat

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Maduravoyal is located in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu and falls under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Ambattur profile: AIADMK's V Alexander won seat in 2016
Politics

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Ambattur profile: AIADMK's V Alexander won seat in 2016

The Ambattur Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency is located in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Colachal profile: Congress' JG Prince has won from seat in last two polls
Politics

Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Colachal profile: Congress' JG Prince has won from seat in last two polls

Colachal is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu