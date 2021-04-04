Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Poompuhar profile: AIADMK won last two polls in the constituency

S Pavunraj of AIADMK won the Poompuhar seat receiving 87,666 votes while his main rival Shahjahan AM of the Indian Union Muslim League received 67,731 votes

Poompuhar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Poompuhar constituency had a total of 2,54,828 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Poompuhar in the previous Assembly election was 75.64 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Pavunraj of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Poompuhar seat. He won 87,666 votes, as against 67,731 votes won by his main rival Shahjahan AM of Indian Union Muslim League.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, S Pavunraj of AIADMK won this seat against Agoram K of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The Poompuhar Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).