Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Ponneri profile: AIADMK's P Balaraman won constituency in 2016

Ponneri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,50,403 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Ponneri in the previous Assembly election was 78.93 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, P Balaraman of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Ponneri seat. He won 95,979 votes, as against 76,643 votes won by his main rival Parimalam of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, Pon Raja of the AIADMK had won the Ponneri seat by beating Manimekala of the DMK.

The Ponneri Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2020, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2020.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).