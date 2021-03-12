Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Polur profile: DMK's KV Sekaran won constituency in 2016

Polur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu

Polur Assembly Election 2021: Polur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Arani Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Polur constituency had a total of 2,27,936 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Polur in the previous Assembly election was 85.86 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KV Sekaran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Polur seat. He won 66,588 votes, as against 58,315 votes won by his main rival M Murugan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, L Jaya Sudha SS of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Polur seat.

The Polur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.