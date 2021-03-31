Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Periyakulam (SC) profile: AIADM's K Kathirkamu won seat in 2016

Periyakulam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Periyakulam constituency had a total of 2,57,555 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Periyakulam in the previous Assembly election was 74.94 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, K. Kathirkamu of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Periyakulam seat. He won 90,599 votes, as against 76,249 votes won by his main rival Kalyanasundaram Anbazhagan of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Kathirkamu was one of the 18 members who were disqualified were disqualified by Speaker P. Dhanapal as they withdrew support to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and became loyal to rebel leader TTV. Dhinakaran and joined his party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

In 2011 polls, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader A Lazar won this seat by beating K Anbazhagan of DMK.

The Periyakulam Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).