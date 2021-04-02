Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Peravurani profile: AIADMK's Govindarasu M won seat in 2016

The Peravurani Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu

Peravurani is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Pudukkottai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Peravurani constituency had a total of 2,05,368 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Peravurani in the previous Assembly election was 78.83 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Govindarasu M of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Peravurani seat. He received 73,908 votes, as against 72,913 votes received by his main rival Ashok Kumar N of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, C Arunpandian of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) won this seat against K Mahendran of Congress.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).