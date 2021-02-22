Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Perambur profile: DMK's Sekar currently represents constituency

Perambur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Perambur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (North) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,90,522 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Perambur in the previous Assembly election was 64.95 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, P Vetrivel of the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) won the Perambur seat. He won 79,974 votes, as against 79,455 votes won by his main rival NR Dhanapalan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

However, after the AIADMK saw a split after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, he sided with the camp led by TTV Dhinakaran. Vetrivel, along with 17 other pro-Dhinarakan MLAs were disqualified from the House in September 2017 for having 'voluntarily given up' the AIADMK's membership.

In a by-election held in 2019, the DMK's RD Sekar won the Perambur seat by defeating RS Raajesh of the AIADMK.

Vetrivel passed away on 15 October nine days after being diagnosed with COVID-19 .

The Perambur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).