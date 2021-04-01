Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Perambalur (SC) profile: AIADMK's R Thamizhselvan retained seat in past two polls

Perambalur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu

Perambalur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Perambalur constituency had a total of 2,55,823 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Perambalur in the previous Assembly election was 80.15 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R. Thamizhselvan of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Perambalur seat. He won 1,01,073 votes, as against 94,220 votes won by his main rival P Sivakami of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, R. Thamizhselvan of AIADMK won this seat against Prabhaharan M of DMDK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).