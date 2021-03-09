Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Pennagaram profile: DMK’s PNP Inbasekaran won seat in 2016

Pennagaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu

Pennagaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Pennagaram constituency had a total of 2,26,746 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Pennagaram in the previous Assembly election was 88.04 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, PNP Inbasekaran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Pennagaram seat. He won 76,848 votes, as against 58,402 votes won by his main rival R Anbumani of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

In the 2011 election, N Nanjappan of the Communist Party of India (CPI) had won the Pennagaram seat by beating PNP Inbasekaran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled on 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled on 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.