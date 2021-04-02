Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Pattukkottai profile: AIADMK's V Sekhar won Congress stronghold in 2016

Pattukkottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu

Pattukkottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Pudukkottai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Pattukkottai constituency had a total of 2,27,191 registered voters.

The Pattukkottai Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Pattukkottai in the previous Assembly election was 73.02 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, V Sekhar of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Pattukkottai seat. He received 70,631 votes, as against 58,273 votes received by his main rival K Mahendran of Congress.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, this seat was won by the Indian National Congress (INC) by a narrow margin of 8,779 votes. The INC candidate, NR Rengarajan, got 55,482 votes. His main opponent, N Senthilkumar of DMDK, got 46,703 votes. Rengarajan won this seat for the third consecutive time. The voter turnout was 78.04 percent.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).