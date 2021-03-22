Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Paramathi-Velur profile: DMK’s KS Moorthy won seat in 2016

Paramathi-Velur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu

Paramathi-Velur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Paramathi-Velur constituency had a total of 2,08,633 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Paramathi-Velur in the previous Assembly election was 84.03 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KS Moorthy of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Paramathi-Velur seat. He won 73,236 votes, as against 73,115 votes won by his main rival R Rajendhiran of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, U Thaniyarasu of the Tamil Nadu Kongu Ilaignar Peravai had won the Paramathi-Velur seat by a margin of 31,018 votes.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).