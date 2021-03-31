Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Paramakudi (SC) profile: AIADMK's Muthiah S won seat in 2016

Paramakudi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu

Paramakudi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Paramakudi constituency had a total of 2,45,978 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Paramakudi in the previous Assembly election was 68.71 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Muthiah S of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Paramakudi seat. He won 79,254 votes, as against 67,865 votes won by his main rival U Thisaiveeran of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

This Assembly seat was won by the S Sundararaj of AIADMK party in the 2011 Assembly elections by beating R Ramprabhu of DMK.

The Paramakudi Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).