Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Papanasam profile: AIADMK's R Doraikkannu won last two polls from constituency
Papanasam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Papanasam constituency had a total of 2,40,357 registered voters.
The Papanasam Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Papanasam in the previous Assembly election was 75.95 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R. Doraikkannu of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Papanasam seat. He won 98,985 votes, as against 85,411 votes won by his main rival Loganathan TR of Congress.
In the 2011 Assembly polls, R. Doraikkannu of AIADMK won this seat against M. Ramkumar of Congress.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
