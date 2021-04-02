Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Panruti profile: AIADMK MLA Sathya P won seat in 2016 polls

Panruti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu

Panruti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Panruti constituency had a total of 2,26,257 registered voters.

The Panruti Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Panruti in the previous Assembly election was 81.97 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Sathya P of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Panruti seat. He won 72,353 votes, as against 69,225 votes won by his main rival Ponkumar of the DMK.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, P Sivakolunthu of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam won this seat against Saba Rajendran of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).