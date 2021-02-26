Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Pallavaram profile: DMK's I Karunanithi won constituency in 2016

Pallavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu

Pallavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Pallavaram constituency had a total of 4,06,839 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Pallavaram in the previous Assembly election was 61.75 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, I Karunanithi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Pallavaram seat. He won 1,12,891 votes, as against 90,726 votes won by his main rival CR Saraswathi of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, P Dhansingh of the AIADMK had won the Pallavaram seat by beating TM Anbarasan of the DMK.

Election date and timing

The Pallavaram Assembly constituency will vote along with 233 other constituencies on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May, the Election Commission announced on 26 February.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 234 seats, of which 188 seats are under the general category, 44 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.