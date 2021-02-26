Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Pallavaram profile: DMK's I Karunanithi won constituency in 2016
Pallavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu
Pallavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Pallavaram constituency had a total of 4,06,839 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Pallavaram in the previous Assembly election was 61.75 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, I Karunanithi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Pallavaram seat. He won 1,12,891 votes, as against 90,726 votes won by his main rival CR Saraswathi of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
In the 2011 election, P Dhansingh of the AIADMK had won the Pallavaram seat by beating TM Anbarasan of the DMK.
Election date and timing
The Pallavaram Assembly constituency will vote along with 233 other constituencies on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May, the Election Commission announced on 26 February.
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 234 seats, of which 188 seats are under the general category, 44 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Maduravoyal profile: Minister for School Education P Benjamin currently represents seat
The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Maduravoyal is located in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu and falls under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency
Assembly Election 2021: Will approach polls with agenda of development and form govt in four states, Puducherry, says BJP
Voting for the Assembly polls in four states and the UT of Puducherry will begin on 27 March, with West Bengal to witness the maximum of eight phases of polling continuing till 29 April
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Cheyyur profile: DMK's RT Arasu won constituency in 2016
Cheyyur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu