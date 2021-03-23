Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Palayamkottai profile: DMK's TPM Mohideen Khan retains seat in last two polls

Palayamkottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu

Palayamkottai Assembly Election 2021: Palayamkottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Palayamkottai constituency had a total of 2,53,520 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Palayamkottai in the previous Assembly election was 71.35 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, TPM Mohideen Khan of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Palayamkottai seat. Khan is also the former state environment minister. He won 67,463 votes, as against 51,591 votes won by his main rival Hyder Ali SKA of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 assembly elections, TPM Mohideen Khan again won this seat by beating V Palani N of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist).

In 2012, a bypoll election was held in the seat in which K Thondaiman from AIADMK won the seat against DMDK's J Hussain N.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.