Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Palacode profile: AIADMK’s KP Anbazhagan currently represents constituency

Palacode is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Palacode constituency had a total of 2,13,136 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Palacode in the previous Assembly election was 88.57 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KP Anbazhagan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Palacode seat. He won 76,143 votes, as against 70,160 votes won by his main rival P Murugan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, KP Anbazhagan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Palacode seat by beating V Selvam of the Pattali Makkal Katchi.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April, 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled on 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled on 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.