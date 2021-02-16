Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Padmanabhapuram profile: DMK's Mano Thangaraj currently holds seat

Padmanabhapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu

Padmanabhapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,36,398 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Padmanabhapuram in the previous Assembly election was 68.34 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Mano Thangaraj of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK) won the Padmanabhapuram seat. He won 76,249 votes against 35,344 votes won by his main rival KP Rajendra Prasad of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, Pushpa Leela Alban of the DMK won the seat by beating S Austin of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

The Padmanabhapuram Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).