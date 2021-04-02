Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Orathanad profile: DMK's MG Ramachandran wrested seat from AIADMK in 2016

The voter turnout in Orathanad in the 2016 Assembly election was 73.02 percent

Orathanad is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Orathanad constituency had a total of 2,25,366 registered voters.

The Orathanad Assembly constituency will go to polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Orathanad in the previous Assembly election was 73.02 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, MG Ramachandran of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Orathanad seat. He won 84,378 votes, as against 80,733 votes won by his main rival R Vaithilingam of of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, R Vaithilingam of AIADMK won this seat against T Mahesh Krishanasamy of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).