Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Omalur profile: AIADMK's S Vetrivel won constituency in 2016

Omalur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu

Omalur Assembly Election 2021: Omalur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Salem Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Omalur constituency had a total of 2,65,892 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Omalur in the previous Assembly election was 85.48 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Vetrivel of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Omalur seat. He won 89,169 votes, as against 69,213 votes won by his main rival S Ammasi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, C Krishnan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Omalur seat by defeating A Thamizharasu of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.