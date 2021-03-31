Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Oddanchatram profile: Incumbent DMK MLA has held seat since 1996

Oddanchatram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu

Oddanchatram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Oddanchatram constituency had a total of 2,23,074 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Oddanchatram in the previous Assembly election was 84.91 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R. Sakkarapani of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Oddanchatram seat. He has held the seat for five consecutive periods in 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016 elections.

He won 1,21,715 votes, as against 55.988 votes won by his main rival Kittusamy K of the AIADMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, R Sakkarapani of the DMK party won this seat against Baalasubramani P of AIADMK party.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.