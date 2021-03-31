Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Nilakottai (SC) profile: AIADMK's R Thangadurai won seat in 2016

Nilakottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency

Nilakottai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Karur Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Nilakottai constituency had a total of 2,18,582 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Nilakottai in the previous Assembly election was 79.85 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R Thangadurai of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Nilakottai seat. He won 85,507 votes, as against 81,495 votes won by his main rival M Anbazhagan of the DMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Ramasamy A of the Puthiya Tamilagam party won this seat against Rajangam.K of Congress.

The Nilakottai Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).