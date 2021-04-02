Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Neyveli profile: DMK MLA Saba Rajendran won seat in 2016 polls

Neyveli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Neyveli constituency had a total of 2,01,040 registered voters.

The Neyveli Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Neyveli in the previous Assembly election was 79.21 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Saba Rajendran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK) won the Neyveli seat. He received 54,299 votes, as against 36,508 votes received by his main rival Rajasekhar R of the AIADMK.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, MPS Sivasubramaniyan of the AIADMK won this seat against T Velmurugan of Pattali Makkal Katchi.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).