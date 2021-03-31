Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Natham profile: Congress' M Vadivel won seat in 2016

Natham is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Natham constituency had a total of 2,58,718 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Natham in the previous Assembly election was 80.01 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, M Andi Ambalam of the DMK party won the Natham seat. He won 93,822 votes, as against 91,712 votes won by his main rival Shajahan S of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Viswanathan R of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won this seat against Vijayan K of DMK.

The Natham Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).