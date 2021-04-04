Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Nannilam profile: R Kamaraj of AIADMK won second consecutive term in 2016

Nannilam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu

Nannilam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvarur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Nannilam constituency had a total of 2,53,606 registered voters.

The Nannilam Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Nannilam in the previous Assembly election was 80.50 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R Kamaraj of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Nannilam seat. He won 1,00,918 votes, as against 79,642 votes won by his main rival SMB Duraivelan of Congress.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, R Kamaraj of AIADMK won this seat against Elangovan R of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).