Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Nanguneri profile: Congress' H Vasanthakumar won constituency in 2016

Nanguneri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Nanguneri constituency had a total of 2,41,732 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Nanguneri in the previous Assembly election was 71.35 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, H Vasanthakumar of Congress won the Nanguneri seat. He won 74,932 votes, as against 57,617 votes won by his main rival M Vijayakumar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 assembly elections, the AIADMK won this seat by a margin of 12,280 votes. A Narayanan, the winning candidate, got 65,510 votes. His main contender, H Vasanthakumar of Congress, got 53,230 votes. The voter turnout was 74.90 percent. Vasanthakumar had won this seat in the 2006 elections.

The Nanguneri Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).