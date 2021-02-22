Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Nagercoil profile: DMK's N Suresh Rajan won 2016 polls

Nagercoil is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu

Nagercoil is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 26,36,33 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Nagercoil in the previous Assembly election was 65.74 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, N Suresh Rajan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Nagercoil seat. He won 67,369 votes, as against 46,413 votes won by his main rival Gandhi MR of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

In the 2011 election, A Nanjil Murugesan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) had won the seat by beating R Mahesh of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

The Nagercoil Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).