Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Nagapattinam profile: AIADMK's Thamimun Ansari won seat in 2016 polls

Nagapattinam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvarur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Nagapattinam constituency had a total of 1,83,119 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Nagapattinam in the previous Assembly election was 73.42 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Thamimun Ansari of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Nagapattinam seat. He won 1,00,918 votes, as against 79,642 votes won by his main rival Mohamed Jafarullah A of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MAMK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, KA Jayapal of AIADMK won this seat against Mohamed Sheik Dawood of DMK.

The Nagapattinam Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).