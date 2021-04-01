Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Musiri profile: AIADMK retained seat in last two polls

Musiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu

Musiri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Musiri constituency had a total of 2,12,655 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Musiri in the previous Assembly election was 80.37 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, M. Selvarasu of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) party won the Musiri seat. He won 89,398 votes, as against 57,311 votes won by his main rival Vijaya Babu S of the Congress party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, NR Sivapathy of AIADMK won this seat against M.Rajasekharan S of Congress.

The Musiri Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).