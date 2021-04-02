Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Melur profile: AIADMK's Periyapullan defeated DMK's AP Ragupathy by over 19k votes in 2016

The Melur Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu

Melur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Melur constituency had a total of 2,32,476 registered voters.

The Melur Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Melur in the previous Assembly election was 74.20 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Periyapullan alias Selvam of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Melur seat. He received 88,909 votes against his main rival AP Ragupathy of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Ragupathy received 69,186 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, R Samy of AIADMK won this seat against Rani R of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).