Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Mayiladuturai profile: AIADMK's R Radhakrishnan won seat in 2016 polls

The Mayiladuturai Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021

Mayiladuturai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mayiladuturai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Mayiladuturai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Mayiladuturai constituency had a total of 2,33,224 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Mayiladuturai in the previous Assembly election was 72.40 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R Radhakrishnan of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Mayiladuturai seat. He won 70,949 votes, as against 66,171 votes won by his main rival K Anbazhagan of DMK.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, R Arulselvan of DMDK won this seat against S Rajakumar of Congress.

The Mayiladuturai Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).