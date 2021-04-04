Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Mannargudi profile: AIADMK's S Kamaraj won seat in 2016 polls

The Mannargudi Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021

Mannargudi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvarur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Mannargudi constituency had a total of 2,41,448 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Mannargudi in the previous Assembly election was 77.49 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Kamaraj of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Mannargudi seat. He won 81,200 votes, as against 5,966 votes won by his main rival Murugaiyan Babu of DMDK.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, the DMK won this seat by a narrow margin of 3,982 votes. Rajaa TRB, the winning candidate from DMK, got 81,320 votes. Rajamanickam Siva of AIADMK was the runner-up; he got 77,338 votes. The voter turnout was 80.98 percent. It was an important win for DMK because Mannargudi had been with CPM for three consecutive terms.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).