Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Manapaarai profile: AIADMK's R Chandrasekar won seat in 2016

Manapaarai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu

Manapaarai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Karur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Manapaarai constituency had a total of 2,62,415 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Manapaarai in the previous Assembly election was 78.48 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R Chandrasekar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Manapaarai seat. He won 91,399 votes, as against 73,122 votes won by his main rival MA Mohamed Nizam of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, R Chandra Sekar of AIADMDK won this seat against Ponnusamy K of Congress.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).