Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Manamadurai profile: AIADMK's Mariappankennady won seat reserved under SC category in 2016

The Manamadurai Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu

Manamadurai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Manamadurai constituency had a total of 2,55,081 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Manamadurai in the previous Assembly election was 74.20 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Mariappankennady of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Manamadurai seat. He received 89,893 votes while his main rival Chitraselvi S of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) received 75,004 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, M Gunasekaran of AIADMK won this seat against Chitraselvi S of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).