Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Manachanallur profile: AIADMK's Parameswari M won seat in 2016 polls

Manachanallur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu

Manachanallur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Manachanallur constituency had a total of 2,19,337 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Manachanallur in the previous Assembly election was 82.05 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Parameswari M of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) party won the Manachanallur seat. He won 83,083 votes, as against 75,561 votes won by his main rival Ganesan S of the DMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Poonachi TP of AIADMK won this seat against Selvaraj N of DMDK.

The Manachanallur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).