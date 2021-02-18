Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Maduravoyal profile: Minister for School Education P Benjamin currently represents seat

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Maduravoyal is located in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu and falls under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Maduravoyal is located in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 4,02,205 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Maduravoyal in the previous Assembly election was 61.81 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, P Benjamin of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Maduravoyal seat. He received 99,739 votes, as against 91,337 votes won by his main rival R Rajesh of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Benjamin is presently the Minister for School Education in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

In the 2011 election, G Beem Rao of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won the Maduravoyal seat by beating K Selvam of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The Maduravoyal Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).