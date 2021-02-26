Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Maduranthakam profile: DMK's S Pugazhenthi won seat in 2016

Maduranthakam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu

Maduranthakam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Maduranthakam constituency had a total of 2,18,831 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Maduranthakam in the previous Assembly election was 81.29 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Pugazhenthi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Maduranthakam seat. He won 73,693 votes, as against 70,736 votes won by his main rival CK Thamizharasan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, S Kanitha of the AIADMK had won the Maduranthakam seat by beating K Jayakumar of the Indian National Congress.

Election date and timing

The Maduranthakam Assembly constituency will vote along with 233 other constituencies on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May, the Election Commission announced on 26 February.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 234 seats, of which 188 seats are under the general category, 44 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.