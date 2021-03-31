Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Madurai South profile: AIADMK's Saravanan SS won seat in 2016

Madurai South is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency

Madurai South is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Madurai South constituency had a total of 2,19,349 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Madurai South in the previous Assembly election was 66.84 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Saravanan SS of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Madurai South seat.

He won 62,683 votes, as against 38,920 votes won by his main rival Balachandran M of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Annadurai R of Communist Party of India (Marxist) won this seat by beating Varadharajan SP of Congress.

The Madurai South Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).