Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Madurai North profile: AIADMK's VV Rajan Chellappa won seat in 2016

Madurai North is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Madurai North constituency had a total of 2,33,129 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Madurai North in the previous Assembly election was 66.22 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, VV Rajan Chellappa of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Madurai North seat. He won 70,460 votes, as against 51,621 votes won by his main rival Karthikeyan V of Congress.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, AK Bose of AIADMK had won this seat by beating KSK Rajendran of Congress.

The Madurai North Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).