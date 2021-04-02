Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Madurai East profile: DMK's P Moorthy won seat by 32,772 votes in 2016
Madurai East is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Madurai East constituency had a total of 2,86,766 registered voters.
The Madurai East Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Madurai East in the previous Assembly election was 74.79 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, P Moorthy of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Madurai East seat. He received 1,08,569 votes, as against 75,797 votes received by his main rival P Pandi of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).
In the 2011 Assembly polls, K Tamilarasan of AIADMK won this seat. He secured a total of 99,447 votes and defeated rival P Moorthy who belongs to DMK.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
