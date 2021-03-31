Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Madurai Central profile: DMK's Palanivel Thiagarajan won seat in 2016

Madurai Central is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Madurai Central constituency had a total of 2,33,084 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Madurai Central in the previous Assembly election was 65.20 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Palanivel Thiagarajan of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Madurai Central seat. He is the son of the late P TR. Palanivel Rajan. He won 64,662 votes, as against 58,900 votes won by his main rival Jeyabal M of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK)

In the 2011 Assembly polls, R. Sundarrajan of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) had won this seat by beating S Syed Ghouse Basha of DMK.

The Madurai Central Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).