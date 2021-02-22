Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Madhavaram profile: DMK Sundarsanam currently represents constituency

Madhavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu

Madhavaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 3,92,299 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Madhavaram in the previous Assembly election was 68.50 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Sundarsam of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) won the Madhavaram seat. He won 1,22,082 votes, as against 1,06,829 votes won by his main rival D Dhakshnamoorthy of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, V Moorthy of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Madhavaram seat by beating NS Kanimozhi of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam).

The Madhavaram Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).