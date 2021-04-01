Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Lalgudi profile: DMK's Soundarapandian A retained seat in past two polls

Lalgudi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Lalgudi constituency had a total of 2,19,337 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Lalgudi in the previous Assembly election was 82.05 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Soundarapandian A of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK) party won the Lalgudi seat. He won 77,946 votes, as against 74,109 votes won by his main rival M Vijayamurthy of the AIDMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Soundarapandian A of AIADMK won this seat against Sendhureswaran AD of DMDK.

The Lalgudi Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).