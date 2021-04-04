Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kurinjipadi profile: AIADMK's R Rajendran won second term in 2016

The Kurinjipadi Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021

Kurinjipadi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Kurinjipadi constituency had a total of 2,23,575 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kurinjipadi in the previous Assembly election was 84.18 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R Rajendran of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Kurinjipadi seat. He won 54,756 votes, as against 22,705 votes won by his main rival ‪Muthukrishnan S of Pattali Makkal Katchi.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, R Rajendran of AIADMK won this seat against MRK Panneerselvam of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).