Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kunnam profile: AIADMK's RT Ramachandran won seat in 2016 polls

The Kunnam Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu

Kunnam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Kunnam constituency had a total of 2,55,823 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kunnam in the previous Assembly election was 80.15 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, RT Ramachandran of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Kunnam seat. He received 78,218 votes, as against 59,422 votes received by his main rival Durairaj T of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMDK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Sivasankar SS of AIADMK won this seat against Durai Kamaraj of DMDK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).