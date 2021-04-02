Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kumbakonam profile: BJP's PL Annamalai won DMK stronghold in 2016

The DMK had won the Kumbakonam constituency four times in a row till the BJP unseated the MK Stalin-led party in 2016 in a tightly contested poll

Kumbakonam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Kumbakonam constituency had a total of 2,46,392 registered voters.

The Kumbakonam Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kumbakonam in the previous Assembly election was 76.64 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, PL Annamalai of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won the Kumbakonam seat. He won the seat with 2,934 votes.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) emerged victorious from this seat for the fourth consecutive time in the 2011 Assembly elections. Anbalagan G, the winning candidate, got 78,642 votes. He defeated his nearest contender, Eramanathan Rama of AIADMK, by a slim margin of 1,272 votes. The voter turnout was 80.64 percent.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).