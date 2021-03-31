Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Krishnarayapuram (SC) profile: DMK's Geetha M won seat in 2016
Krishnarayapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Karur Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Krishnarayapuram constituency had a total of 2,03,049 registered voters.
The Krishnarayapuram Assembly constituency will go to the polls on 6 April, 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.
There are a total of 26 candidates in the fray for the Krishnarayapuram constituency, including Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK)'s Kathirvel M, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)' Sivagama Sundari K, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s Muthukumar, and Makkal Needhi Maiam's Saravanan V, among others.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Krishnarayapuram in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.01 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Geetha M of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK) won the Krishnarayapuram seat. She received 83,977 votes, as against 48,676 votes won by his main rival Aiyyar VK of the Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) party.
In the 2011 Assembly polls, Kamaraj S of AIADMDK won this seat against Kamaraj P of the DMK.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
