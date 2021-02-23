Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kolathur profile: DMK chief MK Stalin currently represents constituency

Kolathur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu

Kolathur Assembly Election 2021: Kolathur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Chennai (North) Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,59,843 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kolathur in the previous Assembly election was 64.77 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, MK Stalin, the chief of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Kolathur seat. He won 91,303 votes, as against 53,573 votes won by his main rival JCD Prabhakar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, MK Stalin of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had won the Kolathur seat by beating Saidai Duraisamy of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The Kolathur Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).